September 24, 2019 2:56 pm
Actors Paul Rudd, Zack Galifianakis Talk Judaism in New Comedic Netflix Movie ‘Between Two Ferns’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Paul Rudd, left, and Zack Galifianakis in “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.” Photo: Screenshot.

Jewish actor Paul Rudd makes a guest appearance on Zack Galifianakis’ new Netflix film, “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” and the two talk about Rudd’s Jewish background.

Galifianakis’ movie, based on his web series of the same name, centers on him interviewing celebrity guests as they sit between two ferns and discuss hilarious but also awkward and personal topics, while the guests try to dodge Galifianakis’ rude, insulting remarks.

Galifianakis asks Rudd questions such as, “Some people have it all: looks, talent. How does it feel to only have looks?” The questions then turn to Judaism and Galifanakis asks, “What advice would you give to a young actor who wants to hide his Jewishness as well as you have?”

“I’ve never really tried to hide my Jewishness,” Rudd replies, to which Galifianakis says, “Jesus was Jewish and he didn’t hide it.”

Rudd tells him “No, he put it out there for everybody to see. He’s one of our best.” Then, when Galifianakis asks, “Are you practicing?” Rudd replies with a smirk, “No, I’m not a practicing Jew… I perfected it.”

Watch the clip below to see an extended version of their interview:

