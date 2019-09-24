Tuesday, September 24th | 24 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish Leader Calls for Halt to Columbia Donations Over School’s Hosting of Antisemitic Malaysian PM

Satellite Photos Show Construction of Iranian Base on Iraq-Syria Border

Israel Blasts Turkey’s Erdogan for Comments at UN Libeling Jewish State

Actors Paul Rudd, Zack Galifianakis Talk Judaism in New Comedic Netflix Movie ‘Between Two Ferns’

Israel’s Netanyahu: Only Way to Stop Iranian Aggression Is Increased Pressure

London Mayor Accosted by Labour Activists for Speaking to Jewish Group

New European Parliament President Tells Rabbis He Will Protect Jewish Practices and Fight Antisemitism

Trump Accuses Iran of ‘Blood Lust’ in UN Speech, but Says There Is Path to Peace

Hyundai to Test Hydrogen-Fuelled Trucks in Israel

Factbox: Democratic US Presidential Hopefuls Differ With Trump on Foreign Policy

September 24, 2019 2:58 pm
0

Israel Blasts Turkey’s Erdogan for Comments at UN Libeling Jewish State

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, Sept. 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

Top Israeli officials slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday for a series of comments he made libeling the Jewish state.

A report from Turkey’s Anadolu news agency said that Erdogan told a delegation of American Muslims on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that “when we look at the Nazi murder of the Jews, we see the massacre in the Gaza Strip from the same perspective.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz hit back, tweeting, “There is no other way to interpret Erdogan’s crude and vile words — it is anti-Semitism, clear cut. This is proof that the responsibility of #HolocaustRemembrance is more relevant now than ever.”

And during a rambling speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday in which he attacked Israel several times, Erdogan claimed, “This year, 490 children were killed and 3,000 injured as a direct target of the most modern and murderous weapons in the Gaza Strip of Palestine.”

“Children playing on the beaches, running around in parks, taking refuge in mosques and schools, curling up in their mothers’ bosom for safety, were mercilessly killed in front of cameras and before the eyes of the world,” he charged.

There were no major military operations in the Gaza Strip this year, making Erdogan’s numbers unlikely, and the IDF explicitly forbids deliberately targeting civilians.

Later on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video blasting Erdogan.

“He who doesn’t stop lying about Israel, slaughters Kurds in his own country and denies the terrible slaughter of the Armenian people, shouldn’t preach to Israel,” Netanyahu said. “Erdogan, stop lying.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.