Tuesday, September 24th | 24 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish Leader Calls for Halt to Columbia Donations Over School’s Hosting of Antisemitic Malaysian PM

Satellite Photos Show Construction of Iranian Base on Iraq-Syria Border

Israel Blasts Turkey’s Erdogan for Comments at UN Libeling Jewish State

Actors Paul Rudd, Zack Galifianakis Talk Judaism in New Comedic Netflix Movie ‘Between Two Ferns’

Israel’s Netanyahu: Only Way to Stop Iranian Aggression Is Increased Pressure

London Mayor Accosted by Labour Activists for Speaking to Jewish Group

New European Parliament President Tells Rabbis He Will Protect Jewish Practices and Fight Antisemitism

Trump Accuses Iran of ‘Blood Lust’ in UN Speech, but Says There Is Path to Peace

Hyundai to Test Hydrogen-Fuelled Trucks in Israel

Factbox: Democratic US Presidential Hopefuls Differ With Trump on Foreign Policy

September 24, 2019 9:58 am
0

Supreme Court Delays Decision on Deportation of Human Rights Watch Director

avatar by JNS.org

Omar Shakir is seen at a hearing at the district court in Jerusalem, March 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – Israel’s Supreme Court decided Tuesday to push off making a decision regarding the deportation of Human Rights Watch’s Israel/Palestine Director Omar Shakir until after Rosh Hashanah, extending a 14-month legal battle centering on whether Shakir is engaged in illegal boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) activities in Israel.

In a hearing Tuesday, the court appeared to agree with Shakir’s lawyer, who argued that the decision should be postponed until the new government is formed, because new officials could have a different perspective on his client’s case.

Shakir was initially denied a work visa to enter Israel in 2017, due to Israeli concerns that he was engaged in “Palestinian propaganda.” He ultimately received a temporary, one-year permit in April 2017, the same year that Israel passed a law allowing it to deport or bar entry to any foreign national publicly backing or promoting the BDS movement.

The United States, of which Shakir is a citizen, criticized Israel’s visa denial.

Related coverage

September 24, 2019 4:28 pm
0

US Jewish Leader Calls for Halt to Columbia Donations Over School’s Hosting of Antisemitic Malaysian PM

A prominent US Jewish leader is calling for a halt of donations to Columbia University over a scheduled appearance there...

In 2018, Israel’s Interior Ministry rejected Shakir for a work and residency permit, citing his alleged support of a boycott of Israel on social media.

Shakir and Human Rights Watch said Shakir has not promoted a boycott of Israel, and accused Israel of attempting to thwart criticism of its policies through the use of the 2017 law.

HRW criticized an April court decision to uphold the deportation of Shakir as a “new and dangerous interpretation of the law,” due to its equating of Shakir’s promotion of boycotting Jewish businesses in Judea and Samaria with promotion of boycotting Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.