Swastika-Like Symbols Found Outside Entryway to Boston-Area Synagogue

JNS.org – A Boston-area synagogue has been vandalized with what appear to be swastikas.

Police in Sharon received a call on Friday night from congregants at Temple Sinai about the marking near its entrance. There were two other markings in the mulch bed.

Sharon is known for its sizable Jewish population.

“While these markings were easily removed with soap and water, we imagine that their presence may remain in your minds, hearts and spirits,” synagogue president Cindi Crutchfield wrote in an email sent to congregants, reported the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The New England chapter of the Anti-Defamation League condemned the markings.

“Synagogues are increasingly becoming ground zero as antisemites continue sending messages of hatred to Jews,” regional director Robert Trestan told JTA.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Sharon Police Department at (781) 784-1587.