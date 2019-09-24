Tuesday, September 24th | 24 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish Leader Calls for Halt to Columbia Donations Over School’s Hosting of Antisemitic Malaysian PM

Satellite Photos Show Construction of Iranian Base on Iraq-Syria Border

Israel Blasts Turkey’s Erdogan for Comments at UN Libeling Jewish State

Actors Paul Rudd, Zack Galifianakis Talk Judaism in New Comedic Netflix Movie ‘Between Two Ferns’

Israel’s Netanyahu: Only Way to Stop Iranian Aggression Is Increased Pressure

London Mayor Accosted by Labour Activists for Speaking to Jewish Group

New European Parliament President Tells Rabbis He Will Protect Jewish Practices and Fight Antisemitism

Trump Accuses Iran of ‘Blood Lust’ in UN Speech, but Says There Is Path to Peace

Hyundai to Test Hydrogen-Fuelled Trucks in Israel

Factbox: Democratic US Presidential Hopefuls Differ With Trump on Foreign Policy

September 24, 2019 9:37 am
0

Swastika-Like Symbols Found Outside Entryway to Boston-Area Synagogue

avatar by JNS.org

Temple Sinai in Sharon, Mass., was vandalized with markings that looked like swastikas. The Sharon Police Department received a call from congregants on Sept. 20, 2019. Photo: Sharon Police Department/Facebook.

JNS.org – A Boston-area synagogue has been vandalized with what appear to be swastikas.

Police in Sharon received a call on Friday night from congregants at Temple Sinai about the marking near its entrance. There were two other markings in the mulch bed.

Sharon is known for its sizable Jewish population.

“While these markings were easily removed with soap and water, we imagine that their presence may remain in your minds, hearts and spirits,” synagogue president Cindi Crutchfield wrote in an email sent to congregants, reported the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Related coverage

September 24, 2019 4:28 pm
0

US Jewish Leader Calls for Halt to Columbia Donations Over School’s Hosting of Antisemitic Malaysian PM

A prominent US Jewish leader is calling for a halt of donations to Columbia University over a scheduled appearance there...

The New England chapter of the Anti-Defamation League condemned the markings.

“Synagogues are increasingly becoming ground zero as antisemites continue sending messages of hatred to Jews,” regional director Robert Trestan told JTA.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Sharon Police Department at (781) 784-1587.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.