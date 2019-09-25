Thursday, September 26th | 26 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Actors Who Fall in Love in Yiddish-Language ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Production Get Engaged, Say ‘It Feels Bashert’

Annual Rosh Hashanah Statistics: Israel Has 9.1 Million Residents, 89 Percent Are Satisfied With Lives

Luciana Berger — UK Jewish MP Who Stood Up to Labour Leader Corbyn on Antisemitism — to Contest Next Election in Key London District

Berlin Has ‘Serious Antisemitism Problem’ Says City Commissioner, as New Stats Reveal Over 400 Incidents Targeting Jews in First Half of Year

Canada Revokes Consul Position of Supporter of Syria’s Assad

Israeli Police Officer Wounded Near Western Wall in Second Palestinian Stabbing Attack in Two Days

Hundreds Come Out to Fight for Protection of Jews in New York, Citing Politics as a Problem

Seeking Deals Not Sanctions, Turkey’s Erdogan Attends Trump Reception

Combating UN Bias, Pro-Israel Organizations Highlight UNRWA Incitement and Corruption

Fatah Takes Down Facebook Page to Head Off NGO Campaign

September 25, 2019 2:43 pm
0

Israeli Cyclist Wins Spot for Israel in 2020 Olympics

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli road racing cyclist Omer Shapira. Photo: Facebook screenshot.

Road racing cyclist Omer Shapira on Tuesday secured Israel a spot in the women’s time trial contest in the 2020 Olympics, set to take place in Tokyo, The Times of Israel reported.

The 25-year-old came in 13th place among the 53 athletes competing at the world championship in Britain by completing the 18.8-mile track in 46 minutes and 41 seconds.

Since only one athlete per country can compete in the Olympic games, Shapira, the national Israeli champion, was promoted to eighth place.

The first ten places automatically qualify for the Olympics, while 15 more cyclists will make the cut based on world rankings, according to The Times of Israel.

It is still unclear if Shapira will be representing Israel in the Tokyo Olympics since that honor goes to the Israeli cyclist with the best eventual world ranking.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.