Israeli Cyclist Wins Spot for Israel in 2020 Olympics

Road racing cyclist Omer Shapira on Tuesday secured Israel a spot in the women’s time trial contest in the 2020 Olympics, set to take place in Tokyo, The Times of Israel reported.

The 25-year-old came in 13th place among the 53 athletes competing at the world championship in Britain by completing the 18.8-mile track in 46 minutes and 41 seconds.

Since only one athlete per country can compete in the Olympic games, Shapira, the national Israeli champion, was promoted to eighth place.

The first ten places automatically qualify for the Olympics, while 15 more cyclists will make the cut based on world rankings, according to The Times of Israel.

It is still unclear if Shapira will be representing Israel in the Tokyo Olympics since that honor goes to the Israeli cyclist with the best eventual world ranking.