Israeli Rhythmic Gymnast Qualifies for 2020 Olympics, Earns Six Medals in World Championship

JNS.org – Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after being awarded a bronze medal in the all-around world championships on Friday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It was her sixth medal of the competition. The 20-year-old Tel Aviv resident also earned three silver medals with hoop, clubs and ribbon, and a bronze medal with a ball.

She was additionally part of the Israeli group that won silver in a team competition, behind Russia.

Ashram has collected a total of 12 medals from participation in world championships. All other Israeli rhythmic gymnasts in history, combined, have won only three.

Linoy Ashram did it again!

Fellow Israeli competitor Nicol Zelikman, 18, also qualified for the 2020 Olympics after finishing in 11th place in the all-around competition.

This is the first time since 2008 that Israel will have two representatives at the Olympics in the rhythmic gymnastics division.