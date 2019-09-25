Wednesday, September 25th | 25 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US-Israeli Web Design Platform Duda Raises $25 Million in Equity

Sanctions-Hit Iran Props Up Economy With Bartering, Secret Deals

Endangered Turtles Bred in Captivity in Israel to Help Save Species

‘If You Can’t Be Antisemitic, There’s No Free Speech,’ Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Tells Appreciative Crowd at Columbia University

Israeli Woman Wounded in Suspected Stabbing Attack Near Modi’in

Israeli Telecommunication Startup Drivenets to Set Up Romanian R&D Center

Singapore’s Temasek Wants in on Israel’s Food Tech Know-How

Israel-Advocacy Groups Urge Cancellation of ‘Antisemitic,’ Pro-Palestinian Conference at University of Minnesota

Israel Air Force Welcomes First Female Flight Squadron Commander

Likud Up to 32 Seats, UTJ Down to 7 After Election Panel Amends Results

September 25, 2019 9:44 am
0

Israeli Rhythmic Gymnast Qualifies for 2020 Olympics, Earns Six Medals in World Championship

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s Linoy Ashram competing in the Rhythmic Worlds in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after being awarded a bronze medal in the all-around world championships on Friday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It was her sixth medal of the competition. The 20-year-old Tel Aviv resident also earned three silver medals with hoop, clubs and ribbon, and a bronze medal with a ball.

She was additionally part of the Israeli group that won silver in a team competition, behind Russia.

Ashram has collected a total of 12 medals from participation in world championships. All other Israeli rhythmic gymnasts in history, combined, have won only three.

Related coverage

September 25, 2019 11:14 am
0

Israeli Woman Wounded in Suspected Stabbing Attack Near Modi’in

A 22-year-old Israeli woman was in moderate condition on Wednesday after being stabbed in a suspected terror attack. The Israeli news...

Fellow Israeli competitor Nicol Zelikman, 18, also qualified for the 2020 Olympics after finishing in 11th place in the all-around competition.

This is the first time since 2008 that Israel will have two representatives at the Olympics in the rhythmic gymnastics division.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.