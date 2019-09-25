Wednesday, September 25th | 25 Elul 5779

September 25, 2019 1:06 pm
US-Israeli Web Design Platform Duda Raises $25 Million in Equity

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The homepage of the Duda website. Photo: Screenshot.

USIsraeli web design platform Duda said on Wednesday it raised $25 million in equity from Susquehanna Growth Equity, bringing its total funding to date to $50 million.

The financing will be used to accelerate sales and marketing efforts and continue growing the research and development team based in Israel.

Palo Alto-based Duda said its website building platform enables professional website designers and digital agencies to increase efficiency and more effectively collaborate both internally and with their customers. 

Duda also provides a white-label website-as-a-service product for software-as-a-service companies.

