Thursday, September 26th | 26 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Berlin Has ‘Serious Antisemitism Problem’ Says City Commissioner, as New Stats Reveal Over 400 Incidents Targeting Jews in First Half of Year

Canada Revokes Consul Position of Supporter of Syria’s Assad

Israeli Police Officer Wounded Near Western Wall in Second Palestinian Stabbing Attack in Two Days

Hundreds Come Out to Fight for Protection of Jews in New York, Citing Politics as a Problem

Seeking Deals Not Sanctions, Turkey’s Erdogan Attends Trump Reception

Combating UN Bias, Pro-Israel Organizations Highlight UNRWA Incitement and Corruption

Fatah Takes Down Facebook Page to Head Off NGO Campaign

New Online Resource Explores British Library’s Collection of Ancient Sacred Texts

Israel, US Urge EU Lawmakers to Break Ties With BDS Orgs

Netanyahu Wants Pre-Trial Hearing Aired Live So Public Can Hear ‘My Side’

September 26, 2019 9:59 am
0

Frankfurt-Listed Food Wholesaler Metro to Scout for Israeli Startups

avatar by CTech Staff

Shoppers in Osher Ad Supermarket branch in Talpiot, Jerusalem, on Nov. 12, 2017. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

CTech – A delegation of executives from Frankfurt-listed food wholesaler Metro is visiting Israel this week to meet with local startups in the hospitality industry, the company announced Tuesday. The group is set to meet with dozens of startups that may be selected to join Metro’s startup accelerator, according to the company’s statement. Companies selected for Metro’s program will partake in the accelerator in Berlin for a two-week period, and will be awarded a warrant agreement equating to EUR 100,000 (approximately $109,800).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.