Frankfurt-Listed Food Wholesaler Metro to Scout for Israeli Startups

CTech – A delegation of executives from Frankfurt-listed food wholesaler Metro is visiting Israel this week to meet with local startups in the hospitality industry, the company announced Tuesday. The group is set to meet with dozens of startups that may be selected to join Metro’s startup accelerator, according to the company’s statement. Companies selected for Metro’s program will partake in the accelerator in Berlin for a two-week period, and will be awarded a warrant agreement equating to EUR 100,000 (approximately $109,800).