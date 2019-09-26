Thursday, September 26th | 26 Elul 5779

September 26, 2019 11:32 am
Israeli Police Officer Wounded Near Western Wall in Second Palestinian Stabbing Attack in Two Days

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The Western Wall and Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

An Israeli police officer was wounded on Thursday in a stabbing attack near the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Yediot Ahronot reported that a Palestinian terrorist approached police officers stationed at the Chain Gate in the Old City, drew a knife, and attempted to stab them.

The officers struggled with the attacker and succeeded in subduing him. In doing so, a policewoman, 34, was wounded in the hand.

Yaniv Yafe, a paramedic at the scene, was quoted by Yediot as saying the victim was “fully conscious” and her injury was “light.”

She received treatment at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the Israeli capital.

A large number of security forces have reportedly deployed in the area, including the chief of the Jerusalem District Police.

The area is sensitive at all times, but particularly so at the moment, as thousands of Jews gather at the Western Wall for pre-Rosh Hashanah prayers.

The attack is the second such incident in as many days. On Wednesday afternoon, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed and moderately wounded by a 14-year-old Palestinian near the central Israeli city of Modi’in.

