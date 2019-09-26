Israeli UN Envoy on Abbas General Assembly Speech: ‘Recycled Speeches in New York Will Not Lead to Solutions in Ramallah’

Israel’s envoy to the UN slammed Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday following his General Assembly address.

“The Palestinian Authority chairman refuses to understand that recycled speeches in New York will not lead to solutions in Ramallah,” Ambassador Danny Danon said. “Abbas prefers to invest more in the PA’s efforts against Israel at the UN than in the fight against incitement and terrorism in the PA under his leadership. The applause that accompanied his remarks about paying salaries to terrorists is the legacy he will leave behind.”

Speaking to the global intergovernmental body on Thursday, Abbas denounced what he called Israel’s “arrogance and aggression” and pledged Palestinians would not relent in their struggle against the Jewish state “no matter the circumstances” and “no matter the pain.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) also criticized Abbas over his commitment to the PA’s “pay-to-slay” policy.

“Palestinian President Abbas proclaimed at the @UN today that he will continue to pay families of terrorists who have killed Israelis,” AIPAC tweeted. “Last year, the Palestinians siphoned $350 million away from schools, infrastructure, hospitals or economic development to incentivize terrorism.”