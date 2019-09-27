Saturday, September 28th | 28 Elul 5779

September 27, 2019 6:22 pm
Algemeiner Unveils 6th Annual ‘J100’ List at Gala Featuring Sir Ben Kingsley and Rachel Riley

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Sir Ben Kingsley speaks at the 6th annual Algemeiner gala in New York City, Sept. 27, 2019. Photo: PMC / Sean Zanni for The Algemeiner.

The Algemeiner unveiled its 6th annual “J100” list of the top 100 people “positively influencing Jewish life” on Thursday night, at a lavish gala in New York City. Honorees in attendance included famed actor Sir Ben Kingsley and TV star Rachel Riley.

The event, held at Gotham Hall, was attended by some 500 people, who gathered in support of The Algemeiner.

Both Kingsley and Riley received The Algemeiner’s prestigious “Warrior for Truth” award, and the 2019 Algemeiner Honoree was entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael David Heller.

The evening’s Master of Ceremonies was CNN journalist Bianna Golodryga, and the Event Chairs were Robert H. and Amy Book, and Neil and Sharon Book. Bernard-Henri Lévy served as Honorary Chairman, and News 12 anchor Emily Lorsch hosted the red carpet.

Other high-profile attendees at the event included artist Ron Agam, journalist James Taranto, designer Rickie Freeman, radio host Buck Sexton, Consul General of Israel in New York Dani Dayan, activist George Farmer, writer and musician Dominic Green,  publisher Marty Peretz, journalist Jere Van Dyk, publicist Stu Loeser, Carnegie Hall Executive and Artistic Director Sir Clive Gillinson, author Tuvia Tenenbom, journalist Tunku Varadarajan and jeweler Erwin Pearl, among many other notable community and industry leaders.

US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin — all of whom were included on this year’s “J100” list — sent greeting messages.

Past honorees and participants in the yearly event have included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, Czech President Miloš Zeman, artist Yaacov Agam, the late entertainer Joan Rivers, former British Justice Secretary Michael Gove, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and actress Sharon Stone, among others.

The crowd was roused by the speech of New York University student leader Ben Newhouse, who recalled his efforts to fight the Israel boycott movement on campus.

In his address on Thursday, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune remarked, “How does the tragic story of antisemitism end? Who can say? What we do know is that we are called on today to write our chapter in the story. And we are determined that it shall never be said that under our watch the beast of antisemitism reawakened and that it did so unopposed, or that it was only met with mild resistance.”

Founded in 1972 as a Yiddish broadsheet by the late veteran journalist Gershon Jacobson, The Algemeiner today prints a weekly newspaper in English and runs this website.

Algemeiner Publisher Simon Jacobson, UK TV star Rachel Riley, Dr. Sonat Birnecker Hart and Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune. Photo: PMC / Sean Zanni for The Algemeiner.

New York University student leader Ben Newhouse. Photo: PMC / Sean Zanni for The Algemeiner.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael David Heller. Photo: PMC / Sean Zanni for The Algemeiner.

