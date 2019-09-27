Celine Dion Wishes Israel ‘Shana Tova,’ Announces 2020 Tel Aviv Concert

Singer Celine Dion announced on Thursday her first-ever concert in Israel in a video message in which she also wished the Jewish state a happy new year ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

“Shana tova Israel,” the Canadian artist, 51, said. “I can’t wait to see you all for the very first time in Tel Aviv. I’ll see you soon.”

The seated show will take place in Tel Aviv’s HaYarkon Park on Aug. 4, 2020, which is also Tu B’Av, the Jewish Valentine’s Day. A special amphitheater will be constructed just for the show.

Dion will be coming to Israel as part of her “Courage” world tour that begins in March 2020.