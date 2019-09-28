Saturday, September 28th | 28 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iraq to Open Border-Crossing With Syria on Monday

British Tanker Docks in Dubai After Detention by Iran

US Rejects Iran’s Zarif Request to Visit UN Envoy at New York Hospital Unless Prisoner Released

Algemeiner Unveils 6th Annual ‘J100’ List at Gala Featuring Sir Ben Kingsley and Rachel Riley

‘Jewish Life Must Flourish in Europe’: EU Commissioner Sends Rosh Hashanah Message to Continent’s Jews

Celine Dion Wishes Israel ‘Shana Tova,’ Announces 2020 Tel Aviv Concert

NYU Student Who Fought BDS Movement on Campus: ‘When You’re Silent, There Can Be No Justice’

Real-Life ‘Schindler’s List’ Holocaust Survivor Introduces Algemeiner Honoree Sir Ben Kingsley at ‘J100’ Gala

Outpouring of Online Antisemitism in Poland After Reports of Tense Meeting Between Country’s President and US Jewish Leaders

Medical Device Company Body Vision Raises $20 Million

September 28, 2019 1:42 pm
0

British Tanker Docks in Dubai After Detention by Iran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bandar Abbas port, July 21, 2019. Photo: Iran, Mizan News Agency / WANA Handout via Reuters / File.

A British-flagged tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks, docked in Dubai on Saturday, after a standoff that has stoked tensions along a vital global shipping route for oil.

The Stena Impero, which sailed out of Iranian waters on Friday, was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on July 19, shortly after British forces detained an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar. The Iranian ship was released in August.

The Stena Impero docked at Dubai’s Port Rashid, a Reuters photographer reported from the harbor.

Erik Hanell, the chief executive of Sweden’s Stena Bulk, which owns the ship, told Reuters in Stockholm in a text message earlier in the day that the tanker was “finally approaching berth in Dubai.”

Stena Bulk said the crew would receive medical checks and would be de-briefed in Dubai, which lies across the Gulf from Iran, before traveling home to their families. Seven of the 23 crew were freed earlier this month.

The crew who were still on the vessel came from India, Russia, and the Philippines, a Stena Bulk spokesman said before the ship had docked.

“The crew are in high spirits, understandably. They will be checked by medical professionals once ashore, but the captain has informed us all are in good health,” he said.

The seizure of the vessel, which the Iranian authorities said was for marine violations, followed attacks on other merchant tankers in Gulf waters in May and June. The United States blamed those attacks on Iran, which Tehran denied.

Relations between Iran and the United States and its allies have deteriorated since Washington withdrew last year from a global agreement to rein in Tehran’s nuclear work and imposed sanctions aimed at shutting down Iranian oil exports.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.