At ‘J100’ Gala, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Calls for Tough Fight Against Antisemitism, Declaring, ‘Hate Dies in the Spotlight’

“Hate dies in the spotlight, and we are proud and grateful to hold that torch with each and every one of you,” Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune told a crowd of some 500 people at his paper’s annual “J100” gala in New York City on Thursday.

“How does the tragic saga of antisemitism end? Who can say? What we do know is that we are called on today to write our chapter in the story. And we are determined that it shall never be said that under our watch the beast of antisemitism reawakened and that it did so unopposed, or that it was only met with mild resistance,” Efune remarked.