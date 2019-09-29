YES previously won Emmy documentary awards for “Google Baby” in the Outstanding Science and Technology Programming category in 2011 and “Forever Pure,” about the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team’s extremist fans, for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary in 2018.
Israeli Documentary About Hunting, Breeding, Wildlife Conservation Wins Emmy
by JNS.org
JNS.org – An Israeli documentary won an Emmy for Outstanding Nature Documentary at the 2019 News and Documentary Emmys, which were announced in New York earlier this week.
“Trophy” examines the controversial sport of animal hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation industries in the United States and Africa, and discusses whether the industry can ensure the survival of endangered species, according to The Jerusalem Post.
The documentary was produced by Israeli cable network, YES Docu, in association with other companies, and was distributed by CNN.
It was co-produced by Alon Schwarz, the brother of the film’s Israeli co-director, Shaul Schwarz, and edited by Halil Efrat.