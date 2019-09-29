Top Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Says Israel Surrounded on All Sides

A top commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a designated terrorist organization, declared over the weekend that Israel doesn’t pose any threat to the Islamic Republic and has been surrounded to “the east, west, north, and south.”

In an interview with the semi-official state news agency Tasnim, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, the IRGC deputy commander, alleged that Israel is weak and about to fall.

Nilforooshan also appeared to make a genocidal threat, declaring that any mistake by Israel would send “the wreckages of Tel Aviv into the Mediterranean Sea” and completely destroy Israel.

He claimed that Israel has no capacity to enter a full-scale war, as it has no “strategic depth” and a population that is too diverse, resulting in a divided society that cannot defend itself.

Nilforooshan also asserted that Iran is prepared for a massive confrontation with its enemies, saying, “We do not intend to begin a war, but have prepared ourselves for any confrontation and war.”

He hinted that Iran would expand any such confrontation into a regional war, adding, “If the aggressors start a war, we will enter this battlefield, because we believe the theater of such war will be so broad.”