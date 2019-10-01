MTA Jewish Worker Asked to Prove He Observes Rosh Hashanah to Get Time Off

“This smacks of antisemitism, and is definitely anti-worker,” the Transport Workers Union Local 100 said in a statement.

The MTA had granted Schaeffer the holiday off in previous years without any issues and the MTA worker followed regulations by asking for the time off three weeks in advance, according to the union

. A supervisor told the union that this year there were “many employees who request to have days off for religious observance and are not granted due to the slots being full, and the high need for personnel. So in order to try to accommodate the employee’s and be fair, I am requesting documentation.”

The kind of documentation Schaeffer needed was not specified, the union said.

Schaeffer added, “It’s degrading. I’m supposed to document my faith every year?”’