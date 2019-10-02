Wednesday, October 2nd | 3 Tishri 5780

October 2, 2019 2:36 pm
Vandals Caught on Camera Smashing Window of Brooklyn Synagogue During Rosh Hashanah Prayers

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Security camera footage of vandals smashing a window of a synagogue in Williamsburg section of Brooklyn during Rosh Hashanah prayers, Oct. 1, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

A synagogue was vandalized in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn during the second day of Rosh Hashanah this week, with the perpetrators being caught on camera.

According to local outlet News12, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon while Rosh Hashanah prayers were underway.

Three as-yet-unidentified assailants are shown in the video. One picks up a crate and the other a box-shaped object, apparently made of metal, and throw them at the synagogue window.

Another man, who appears to be acting as a lookout, joins them as they run from the scene.

The window was shattered, but no one in the synagogue was injured.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions in Brooklyn, which have included vandalism, verbal harassment and physical assaults.

Evan Bernstein, the regional director of the New York/New Jersey chapter of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), said in response to the news, “We are deeply disturbed by video footage showing a synagogue in Brooklyn being vandalized during the Rosh Hashanah holiday.”

“At a time when the Brooklyn Jewish community is already on edge in the wake of a series of antisemitic incidents, it is extremely upsetting to see this congregation targeted during what is otherwise supposed to be a joyous celebration of the Jewish New Year,” he added.

“We all have an important role to play in sending a clear message that these kinds of incidents will not be tolerated in our city,” Bernstein stated.

