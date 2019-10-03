Thursday, October 3rd | 4 Tishri 5780

October 3, 2019 8:46 am
0

Israeli Startups Raise Over $1 Billion in September

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is shown the cutting-edge dispatch technology at new National Operations Center on Feb. 25, 2019. Photo: Magen David Adom.

JNS.org – Israeli startups raised $5.9 billion so far in 2019 and are on track to pass last year’s record-breaking figure of $6.4 billion, the Israeli business daily Globes reported on Wednesday.

Based on press releases from Israeli companies that have completed financing rounds, more than $1 billion was raised in September alone.

However, the true figure is likely even higher, as some companies do not reveal investment data, according to the report.

Israeli tech companies raised $650 million in July and $350 million in August, according to the IVC Research Center.

In September, credit company Fundbox raised $326 million, fintech firm Tipalti raised $76 million and open security platform Snyk raised $70 million. In addition, drone defense company D-Fend raised $28 million and 3D-printing company Xjet raised $45 million.

