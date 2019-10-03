In September, credit company Fundbox raised $326 million, fintech firm Tipalti raised $76 million and open security platform Snyk raised $70 million. In addition, drone defense company D-Fend raised $28 million and 3D-printing company Xjet raised $45 million.
Israeli Startups Raise Over $1 Billion in September
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Israeli startups raised $5.9 billion so far in 2019 and are on track to pass last year’s record-breaking figure of $6.4 billion, the Israeli business daily Globes reported on Wednesday.
Based on press releases from Israeli companies that have completed financing rounds, more than $1 billion was raised in September alone.
However, the true figure is likely even higher, as some companies do not reveal investment data, according to the report.
Israeli tech companies raised $650 million in July and $350 million in August, according to the IVC Research Center.