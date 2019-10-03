Netanyahu: Bipartisan US Support for Israel a ‘Mainstay of Our National Security’
by Algemeiner Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at his office in Jerusalem on Thursday with a visiting US congressional delegation led by Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D-FL), who also heads the US Helsinki Commission.
“I do want to thank you for your consistent support, broad-based support — very important for us,” Netanyahu said. “The bipartisan support for Israel is a mainstay of our national security. It is not something that we just say pro forma. It is deep and abiding.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by US Rep. @RepHastingsFL, who also chairs the US Helsinki Commission. pic.twitter.com/RoBcNX3ejM
— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 3, 2019