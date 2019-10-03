Thursday, October 3rd | 5 Tishri 5780

October 3, 2019 5:02 pm
Netanyahu: Bipartisan US Support for Israel a 'Mainstay of Our National Security'

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with a visiting US congressional delegation at his office in Jerusalem, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at his office in Jerusalem on Thursday with a visiting US congressional delegation led by Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D-FL), who also heads the US Helsinki Commission.

“I do want to thank you for your consistent support, broad-based support — very important for us,” Netanyahu said. “The bipartisan support for Israel is a mainstay of our national security. It is not something that we just say pro forma. It is deep and abiding.”

Let your voice be heard!

