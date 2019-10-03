Thursday, October 3rd | 4 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Israel Letting in More Gaza Workers as Part of Deal With Hamas

Israeli Startups Raise Over $1 Billion in September

The Torah as God’s Song

The Invincible Sultan: Is Erdogan Losing His Populist Charm?

Putin Tries to Manipulate and Exploit Gulf Tensions

Unity and Compromise Are Needed in Israel — and Everywhere

Progress on Antisemitism and BDS at the UN and Women’s March

Alison Chabloz and the Criminalization of Holocaust Denial

Yeshivas Must Be Held Accountable to Provide a Secular Education

While Erdogan Slammed Israel at the UN, Turkish Support for Terror Was Revealed

October 3, 2019 8:49 am
0

Report: Israel Letting in More Gaza Workers as Part of Deal With Hamas

avatar by JNS.org

A car bursts into flames in Ashdod after being hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on May 5, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel is quietly allowing thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to enter Israel to work, the AP reported on Tuesday.

As part of an unofficial Egyptian-brokered truce with Hamas, Israel is helping Gazans in return for fewer rocket attacks and weekly protests along the border fence, according to the report. Israel has also allowed Qatar to deliver millions of dollars in cash to the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Palestinian officials say that Israel is now providing 5,000 permits for workers in construction, agriculture and manufacturing, according to the report.

The AP quoted Salih al-Ziq, the head of the Palestinian Authority’s liaison committee that coordinates the travel of Palestinians into Israel, as saying Israel had increased the quota for trader permits from fewer than 1,000 in 2017 to 5,000 today.

Another Palestinian official told the AP on the condition of anonymity that the PA was not involved in the decision to increase the number of permits, which the official said was based on a deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.