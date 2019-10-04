Antisemitic Fliers Found in Montana on Rosh Hashanah

JNS.org – Antisemitic fliers circulated around Whitefish, Mont., on Monday, the first day of Rosh Hashanah, as part of a continuing trend that has been happening there for years.

The literature included code words like the number “88,” which stands for “Heil Hitler,” as “h” is the eighth alphabetical letter; and “14 Words,” referring to a 14-word statement promoting white supremacy that was coined by white nationalist David Lane, who is named on the flier, according to the Montana Human Rights Network.

The network’s co-director, Rachel Carroll Rivas, said in a statement, “The hate literature was not only offensive in relation to the Jewish holiday, but it is concerning as there is a recorded rise and mainstreaming of antisemitism in the United States, including the troll storm perpetrated from outside the community onto the Jewish people of Whitefish just two-and-a-half years ago.”

Over the weekend, similar fliers appeared in Helena, the capital of Montana.