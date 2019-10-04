British TV Star Rachel Riley at Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala: ‘In the Face of Hate, There Is a Moral Duty to Act’

British TV star Rachel Riley was honored with the prestigious “Warrior for Truth” award last week at the 6th annual Algemeiner “J100” gala in New York City.

Riley, who over the past year has become a prominent voice against antisemitism in the UK Labour party, said, “In the face of hate, there is a moral duty to act.”

“If we’re quiet, the conversation is by default dominated by extremists,” she noted. “We have to speak with intelligence and not in ways that compound the evil, give it new life and amplify it, or lend it credibility. To engage directly with them, to enter into Twitter back and forths, I’ve learned, at times to my cost, simply amplifies and legitimizes their voices. I will not give them a megaphone. Instead, I’ll seek to inoculate, the many, against the few liars and extremists who seek to define Jews as underhand political operators, working covertly against all that is good and just in the world.”

“I will speak out,” Riley vowed. “I will box smart. I will align myself with the good guys — standing with those who stand up against the pernicious misuse of modernity to re-energize the oldest of hatreds. I’ve made a commitment to do one thing above all else. I’ll not cower in the face of hate.”

Watch Riley’s speech below: