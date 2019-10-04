Friday, October 4th | 5 Tishri 5780

October 4, 2019 3:38 pm
Palestinian Rioter Killed on Israel-Gaza Border, Amid Renewed Unrest

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian Islamic jihad members display rockets during a military show marking the 32nd anniversary of the organization’s founding, in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

Around 6,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, and one was killed.

The demonstrators hurled explosive devices, grenades, firebombs, burning tires and rocks toward IDF troops, who responded with riot-dispersal means.

In addition to the fatality, 40 Palestinians were wounded on Friday, 18 of whom were hit by live fire, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

In the past, Gaza-based terror groups have sometimes retaliated for the deaths of Palestinian rioters on the border with rocket fire into southern Israel.

Border violence has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” protests began in March 2018.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi toured the Gaza border area on Friday as the unrest unfolded and praised troops for their efforts to quell the disturbances.

