Anti-Boycott Group Condemns Bullying of Demi Lovato Over Israel Trip; Mom Says She Will ‘Undoubtedly’ Go Again

An anti-boycott entertainment industry organization denounced the bullying on social media of American songstress Demi Lovato in the wake of her recent visit to Israel, the same day that the singer’s mother said she will “unapologetically go again” to the Jewish state.

Non-profit group Creative Community for Peace said, “There was nothing political about her trip, but rather this was a trip of learning, compassion, and self-discovery. Yet in a calculated attack, boycott activists, trolls and bots immediately targeted her and her fans, in an attempt to turn her influential social media feed into their own bully pulpit.”

CCFP said Israel boycott activists “hijacked her social media page after she posted photos from the trip for their own political gain.”

“Attacks like this against artists must end,” the group added. “Ms. Lovato is certainly not alone in being a celebrity who has recently traveled to Israel. Others, including Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Deshaun Watson, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alex Rodriguez, have all spoken about the positive experience they have had on their recent trips to the country – whether to perform or visit.

“We at CCFP encourage artists to travel to Israel and the region and experience it for themselves. Ms. Lovato has no reason to apologize for her visit to Israel, but rather should be embraced for her love of humanity.”

The “Sober” singer briefly posted an apology last week for her trip to Israel after receiving harsh backlash from anti-Israel BDS supporters, who accused her of “completely ignoring the occupation and dehumanization of the Palestinian people.”

Lovato’s mother, however, who accompanied the singer on the free trip, sounded an unapologetic tone. Dianna De La Garza posted on Friday a picture of her hand and Lovato’s touching the Western Wall, and wrote that praying in the Old City of Jerusalem “was the highlight of my trip to Israel.” She added, “I will never forget that day … or that trip as we celebrated life and Christianity as we learned about the Jewish faith while listening to the Muslim Call to Prayer. There was no fighting, no judgement, no cruel words… only love. And I will undoubtedly, unapologetically go again one day.”

Lovato was raised Christian but has Jewish ancestors.