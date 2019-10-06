Security Establishment Fears Iran Will Directly Attack Israel Following Strike on Saudi Arabia Oil Facilities

The Israeli security establishment is concerned that Iran may seek to strike the Jewish state in the same manner as it did a Saudi Arabian oil facility last month, local media reported on Sunday.

The attack on the Abqaiq facility has been blamed directly on Iran and is believed to have been carried out using cruise missiles and drones launched from Iranian territory. Iran has denied responsibility.

To discuss the issue, Israel’s security cabinet convened over the weekend for the first time since the September 17 elections. On the agenda was the growing threat of a direct conflict with Iran, Hebrew news website Mako reported.

Israeli officials and politicians have been more vocal in recent weeks regarding a serious and escalating security threat that has thus far gone unnamed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the inauguration of the new Knesset last week, said, “We are facing a huge security challenge that has been growing from week to week, in the last two months and especially in recent weeks.”

“It’s not spin or a whim, anyone who knows the details knows how true they are,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu said Iran’s “boldness and impudence are growing” and directly referenced the attack on the Saudi oil facility.

He reminded the assembled MKs that Iran has pledged to destroy Israel and that the Jewish state must handle this threat “with the utmost seriousness.”

President Reuven Rivlin, on the same occasion, referred to a security threat “that we have not known for many years.”