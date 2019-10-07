Monday, October 7th | 8 Tishri 5780

October 7, 2019 6:48 am
Arab Plumbers in Haifa Refuse to Charge Holocaust Survivor

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Cranes are seen at the port of the northern Israeli city of Haifa, April 23, 2013. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File.

Here is a nice story that was only reported in the Hebrew-language media:

Simon and Salim Matri, Arab citizens of Israel, came to Haifa to do plumbing work worth around NIS 1,000 for an elderly woman, Rosa Meyer.

As they spoke to her, Rosa revealed that she was a Holocaust survivor.

Simon said, “At one point, while working, my brother Salim started talking to Rosa about her life. Her life story touched me. At that moment, I decided I wouldn’t charge her a penny.”

They wrote on the invoice: “Wishing you health to 120 years old. Amount to pay: 0.”

When Meyer saw the invoice, she was moved to tears. “The brothers really surprised me. It was so exciting and gratifying, and I thanked them very much,” she said.

“We did it wholeheartedly,” said Simon. “We left our phone number to Rosa and told her to call us with any trouble she had, and we’d come to help her for free. That’s the education we got at home — helping people. Money is important, but not the most important. It’s important to be human.”

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

