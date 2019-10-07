Arab Plumbers in Haifa Refuse to Charge Holocaust Survivor

Here is a nice story that was only reported in the Hebrew-language media:

Simon and Salim Matri, Arab citizens of Israel, came to Haifa to do plumbing work worth around NIS 1,000 for an elderly woman, Rosa Meyer.

As they spoke to her, Rosa revealed that she was a Holocaust survivor.

Simon said, “At one point, while working, my brother Salim started talking to Rosa about her life. Her life story touched me. At that moment, I decided I wouldn’t charge her a penny.”

They wrote on the invoice: “Wishing you health to 120 years old. Amount to pay: 0.”

When Meyer saw the invoice, she was moved to tears. “The brothers really surprised me. It was so exciting and gratifying, and I thanked them very much,” she said.

“We did it wholeheartedly,” said Simon. “We left our phone number to Rosa and told her to call us with any trouble she had, and we’d come to help her for free. That’s the education we got at home — helping people. Money is important, but not the most important. It’s important to be human.”

