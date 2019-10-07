Monday, October 7th | 8 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Israeli Politician Laments Trump Decision to Pull US Forces From Northern Syria

Tourist Entries to Israel in September Increased by 44 Percent Year-Over-Year

Prominent Republicans Split From Trump Over Decision to Abandon Kurdish Allies in Syria

Stockholm-Listed SKF Acquires Israeli Predictive Maintenance Startup Presenso

Trump’s Abandonment of the Kurds Should Scare Everyone

Iran Says Russian Journalist Was Detained for Visa Violation: ISNA

Iran Calls on Iraqi People to Show Restraint: Spokesman

US Diplomats to Testify About Trump-Ukraine Efforts as Democrats Build Impeachment Case

Iran is Talking Tough But Leaving the Door Open for Negotiations

UNRWA Must Evolve or Dissolve, Says Senior Agency Official at End of General Assembly

October 7, 2019 11:36 am
0

Stockholm-Listed SKF Acquires Israeli Predictive Maintenance Startup Presenso

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Logo of Haifa-based predictive maintenance startup Presenso. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

CTech – Stockholm-listed SKF Group has agreed to acquire Haifa-based predictive maintenance startup Presenso, the latter announced Monday. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Presenso develops predictive machine learning algorithms designed to anticipate industrial machine failures. The company has raised $3 million to date. All of Presenso’s employees will be integrated into SKF, according to the company’s statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.