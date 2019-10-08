Tuesday, October 8th | 9 Tishri 5780

October 8, 2019 10:24 am
0

Former US President Carter Falls, Requires Stitches

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Former US President Jimmy Carter. Photo: Chester L. Roberts via Wikimedia Commons.

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 95, fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, but “feels fine” and will attend a Habitat for Humanity event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday night, his staff said.

Carter’s fall on Sunday required stitches above his brow, said spokeswoman Deanna Congileo in a statement emailed to reporters.

“He said he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee,” Congileo said.

Carter, a Democrat who was governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975, was elected president in 1976 and served one term in the White House. He was defeated for re-election in 1980 by Republican Ronald Reagan.

Since leaving the presidency, Carter has drawn international praise for his humanitarian work. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

He is the longest-living US president, celebrating his 95th birthday on Tuesday.

