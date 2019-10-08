Tuesday, October 8th | 9 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Actor Jesse Eisenberg Talks About ‘Revelation’ Following Poland Trip, Visit With Relative Who Survived Holocaust

Pittsburgh Rabbi Writes Yom Kippur Poem in Honor of Those Killed in Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre

Tourists in Israel Experience ‘Spiritual’ Atmosphere of Yom Kippur

US Jewish Groups Lambaste President Trump Over ‘Abandonment’ of Kurdish Allies to ‘Deadly Whims’ of Turkey’s Erdogan

Israel Shuts Down as Holiest Day of Jewish Year, Yom Kippur, Gets Underway

Top Saudi Muslim Leader Denounces Humiliation of Australian Jewish Boy as ‘Barbaric’ Violation of Islamic Values

Portals to History and Conflict: The Gates of Jerusalem’s Old City

‘Buckle Up’: Abrupt Syria Policy Shift Is Sign of Trump Unchained

Former US President Carter Falls, Requires Stitches

Protests Resume in Iraq’s Sadr City as Uprising Enters Second Week

October 8, 2019 9:46 am
0

Netanyahu Proposes Air-Defense System to Defend Against Iran

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman watch a video of Israel’s US-backed Arrow-3 ballistic missile shield performing a series of live interception tests over Alaska, US, during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem July 28 2019. Photo: Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed an advanced air-defense system in a cabinet meeting on Sunday that would counter the Iranian threat, reported Israel radio Kan.

After the strikes against Saudi oil facilities last month allegedly carried out by Iran, the defense system would focus on protecting against such cruise-missile attacks at a cost of billions of shekels.

Funding for the project would have to come from the existing defense ministry budget, cuts from other areas or an increase in taxes.

The more than 20 cruise missiles and drones that hit two Saudi Aramco oil facilities in September were launched from southern Iran, a senior US official told CBS News at the time.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.