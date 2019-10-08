Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Trump of Antisemitism for Twitter War Against Rep. Adam Schiff

JNS.org – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused US President Donald Trump over the weekend of being “engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism” in response to the president’s Twitter attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is Jewish.

“Understand that Trump is engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism towards Chairman Schiff. Then ask yourself why no one cares to denounce it – esp when his accusation of it towards others drove full news cycles earlier this year,” tweeted the freshman congresswoman on Saturday. “It’s wrong. It’s harmful. And his bigotry is reflective of the white supremacist base he relies on for political gain.”

It’s wrong. It’s harmful. And his bigotry is reflective of the white supremacist base he relies on for political gain. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2019 Related coverage Pittsburgh Rabbi Writes Yom Kippur Poem in Honor of Those Killed in Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, who survived the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last year, has penned a...

In a Sept. 28 tweet, Trump slammed Schiff, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Ocasio-Cortez as “Do Nothing Democrat Savages” for seeking to impeach the president, based on a whistleblower complaint in the US intelligence community, for allegedly conditioning around $450 million in US assistance to Ukraine in exchange for investigating Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden. The younger Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian oil and gas firm Burisma, which was allegedly under scrutiny by Kiev for alleged unlawful enrichment and abuse of power.

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

A second whistleblower has reportedly come forward with “firsthand knowledge” of the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the former asked the latter to investigate Biden and his son.

“We’ve added @realDonaldTrump’s anti-Semitic attacks on @AdamSchiff to the following timeline, which tracks the rise of anti-Semitism under Trump, including the unprecedented emboldening of white nationalism,” she tweeted.

We’ve added @realDonaldTrump‘s anti-Semitic attacks on @AdamSchiff to the following timeline, which tracks the rise of anti-Semitism under Trump, including the unprecedented emboldening of white nationalism. Check it out and share.https://t.co/MUrzRnUXBM — Halie Soifer (@HalieSoifer) October 6, 2019

Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matt Brooks agreed with Jewish Insider national politics reporter Jacob Kornbluh, who tweeted in response to Soifer: “Comon, plenty to accuse Trump of. No need to go down this route if he didn’t specifically say ‘this Jew’ Schiff or Schiffstein.”

“I said the same thing but I was accused by the twitter idiotocracy that I was normalizing anti-semitism. Hope Jacob isn’t accused of same,” tweeted Brooks, sharing Kornbluh’s post.