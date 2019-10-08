Tuesday, October 8th | 9 Tishri 5780

October 8, 2019 9:55 am
0

Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Trump of Antisemitism for Twitter War Against Rep. Adam Schiff

avatar by JNS.org

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on “Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy” in Washington, US July 10, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Erin Scott.

JNS.org – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused US President Donald Trump over the weekend of being “engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism” in response to the president’s Twitter attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is Jewish.

“Understand that Trump is engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism towards Chairman Schiff. Then ask yourself why no one cares to denounce it – esp when his accusation of it towards others drove full news cycles earlier this year,” tweeted the freshman congresswoman on Saturday. “It’s wrong. It’s harmful. And his bigotry is reflective of the white supremacist base he relies on for political gain.”

In a Sept. 28 tweet, Trump slammed Schiff, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Ocasio-Cortez as “Do Nothing Democrat Savages” for seeking to impeach the president, based on a whistleblower complaint in the US intelligence community, for allegedly conditioning around $450 million in US assistance to Ukraine in exchange for investigating Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden. The younger Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian oil and gas firm Burisma, which was allegedly under scrutiny by Kiev for alleged unlawful enrichment and abuse of power.

A second whistleblower has reportedly come forward with “firsthand knowledge” of the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the former asked the latter to investigate Biden and his son.

“We’ve added @realDonaldTrump’s anti-Semitic attacks on @AdamSchiff to the following timeline, which tracks the rise of anti-Semitism under Trump, including the unprecedented emboldening of white nationalism,” she tweeted.

Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matt Brooks agreed with Jewish Insider national politics reporter Jacob Kornbluh, who tweeted in response to Soifer: “Comon, plenty to accuse Trump of. No need to go down this route if he didn’t specifically say ‘this Jew’ Schiff or Schiffstein.”

“I said the same thing but I was accused by the twitter idiotocracy that I was normalizing anti-semitism. Hope Jacob isn’t accused of same,” tweeted Brooks, sharing Kornbluh’s post.

