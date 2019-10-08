Today, Trump Abandons the Kurds. Tomorrow….

In a decision that confounded and enraged many, President Donald Trump gave the green light to the tyrant of Turkey to invade northern Syria.

For the last several years, the brave fighters of Kurdistan have fought ceaselessly to rid the area of the blight known as the Islamic State. And they have been largely successful in this endeavor.

The Kurdish people have time and again proven themselves loyal and dedicated allies to the United States, and — in return — the United States has continuously failed the Kurdish nation. President Trump’s decision to give Turkish despot Recep Tayyip Erdogan free reign in northern Syria, however, now guarantees that the area will soon witness the massacre of the Kurds.

President Erdogan is no friend of the United States, a fact that President Trump has not acknowledged, and that makes Trump’s decision all the more puzzling.

Since the rise of the Islamic State, Turkey has turned a blind eye as terrorists have used that country’s border with Syria to freely enter and leave the region. President Erdogan has also waged a war against his own people, rolling back civil rights in an attempt to create a totalitarian dictatorship. And Turkey’s desire to utterly humiliate, decimate, and eliminate the Kurds has been a well known fact for quite some time now. Allowing Turkish forces to enter northern Syria will prove disastrous for America’s true ally in the region — the Kurdish nation.

This betrayal of the Kurds should be a warning for America’s other regional allies, most notably Israel and Saudi Arabia.

President Trump has already started to back down in his standoff with Iran, and his lack of response to the Iranian strike against Saudi oil facilities has shown that he is unwilling to stand by his allies when they are attacked. He has also refused to provide his complete backing to NATO and other key US allies.

This move against the Kurds is a troublesome precedent, and it should cause regional allies to unite without expecting any American help. A report from earlier this week has implied as much, stating that the Gulf states and Israel are working to settle their squabbles and grow closer in an attempt to counter the Iranian menace. In light of President Trump turning his back on the Kurds, such a move between Israel and the Gulf states is of vital importance.

President Trump’s policy is often nonsensical, but this latest move could prove to be deadly as well. American allies need to reassess their partner, and perhaps work among themselves as a precautionary measure to counter any possible future abandonment by the president of the United States.

The world is in chaos, and many are looking to the United States for guidance. The brave demonstrators in Hong Kong proudly wave the American flag, yet President Trump ignores their fight for democracy — and instead tweets a congratulatory message to the Chinese bureaucrats in Beijing on their National Day. And now, as the Kurdish people fight for their very survival, President Trump has vowed to let Turkish forces enter Kurdish territory and slaughter them.

It is a sad day when the United States cannot be trusted to maintain and uphold alliances, and it seems that the time has come for the creation of alternate alliances to counter America’s disastrous foreign policy.

Harold teaches junior high school students in Hokkaido, Japan. When not slaving away at school, he enjoys musing about politics, religion, and philosophy over Korean food.