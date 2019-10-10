Thursday, October 10th | 11 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Leaders Around World Unite Call for Action Against Antisemitism After Germany Synagogue Attack

Netanyahu: ‘Israel Will Defend Itself, By Itself, Against Any Threat’

Lieberman Plan Calls for Netanyahu to Be First Premier, But Without Right-Wing Bloc

As Biden Calls for Impeachment, Trump Adds Legal Muscle, Lashes Out at Whistleblower

Pompeo Says China’s Treatment of Muslims ‘Enormous Human Rights Violation’

Top Saudi Official Holds Talks With US State, Defense Secretaries

Akamai Buys Israeli Cybersecurity Company ChameleonX

Lab Meat Startup Future Meat Raises $14 Million

Israel’s Netanyahu Condemns Turkish Invasion of Northern Syria, Pledges Humanitarian Assistance to ‘Gallant’ Kurds

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan Likely to Visit Iran: Foreign Office

October 10, 2019 9:02 am
0

America’s Jewish Population is Growing, But Getting Older

avatar by JNS.org

The kippah worn by observant Jews. Photo: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – The American Jewish population has grown 10 percent in the last seven years and is mostly liberal, 65 or older and white, according to a new American Jewish population estimate of the 48 contiguous US states by Brandeis University’s Steinhardt Social Research Institute.

As of 2018, there are approximately 7.5 million Jews in the contiguous United States, which is about 2 percent of the US population. The United States is home to the largest Jewish community in the world even above Israel, which has 6.5 million Jews, according to recent government statistics.

“The cynicism about American Judaism, and this belief that we are a shrinking population, we are a vanishing population, is incorrect,” said Leonard Saxe, director of the Steinhardt Center at Brandeis University, whose study was based on data from 150 independent survey sampling 234,000 adults, including 5,300 Jews.

“The prophecy of the vanishing Jew has not come to fruition,” he stated.

Related coverage

October 10, 2019 11:36 am
0

Jewish Leaders Around World Unite Call for Action Against Antisemitism After Germany Synagogue Attack

Top Jewish leaders around the world issued messages of solidarity and calls for action after a neo-Nazi gunned down two...

In 2019 and the previous two surveys, the percentage of Jewish Americans who are white has remained at approximately 89 percent. The percentage is higher among younger Jews, according to the study, which found that 14 percent of Jews aged 18 to 24 identified as non-white or Hispanic.

Additionally, 26 percent of the Jewish population is aged 65 or older. While 41 percent are aged 18 to 44, within that group, 10.5 percent of Jews are 18 to 24.

Jews nationwide also predominately identify as Democrats at 51 percent, and 17 percent of Jews are Republicans. Jewish liberals come in at 42 percent, while 20 percent identified as Jewish conservatives and 37 percent as moderates.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.