Car Outside Elon University Chabad House Damaged by Gunfire While Yom Kippur Services Underway

October 10, 2019 2:36 pm
by Benjamin Kerstein

A car damaged by gunfire outside the Chabad House at Elon University in North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

A car was struck by gunfire outside the Chabad Jewish Student Center at Elon University in North Carolina on Wednesday night as services marking the end of Yom Kippur were underway.

Local news network Fox 8 reported that gunshots were heard between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., and police  officers responded to calls regarding a damaged vehicle at 10:01 p.m.

The back window of the vehicle was damaged as was the roof rack. A bullet was later found lodged in the rack.

No one was hurt in the incident.

October 10, 2019 4:52 pm
Since the motive for the shooting is unknown, it is not currently being investigated as a hate crime, though police cautioned that this could change if further information came to light.

Elon’s vice president for student life, Jon Dooley, issued a statement saying that no threats had been made against specific individuals and “there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the campus community.”

He added that town police were conducting additional patrols in the area of the Chabad House, as well at the campus Hillel Center.

In a follow-up statement, Dooley said the administration had reached out to Jewish students.

“Hate has no place at Elon and we stand together with those in our Jewish community, particularly at this holiest time in the Jewish year,” he said.

The head of the Chabad Jewish Student Center, Rabbi Mendy Minkowitz, and his wife Rivka said in a Facebook post, “The police are investigating the incident and have assured us they are taking it very seriously. We will continue to work closely with them.”

The couple added, “We are grateful to the men and women in law enforcement … and thankful to all the support we have received from the community since the incident.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call (336) 584-1301.

