Lieberman Plan Calls for Netanyahu to Be First Premier, But Without Right-Wing Bloc

JNS.org – Yisrael Beiteinu Party head Avigdor Lieberman presented his plan on Wednesday evening for a government consisting of his own party added to the Blue and White Party, and the Likud Party.

According to his proposal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads Likud, would lead the government for the first two years, and Blue and White head Benny Gantz would take over for the last two. If Netanyahu is indicted for corruption, then Gantz would take over immediately, according to the plan.

The Likud rejected the proposal, which would require it to abandon its right-wing bloc, which includes the Orthodox parties.

Lieberman’s plan is similar to a unity government proposal by Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin, which Likud and Blue and White failed to agree on.