Team of Israeli Doctors Fly to Cyprus to Save Woman’s Life

JNS.org – A team of four Israeli heart specialists traveled to a hospital in Cyprus with life-saving technology to save a woman who was suffering cardiac issues following childbirth, the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer revealed on Facebook on Sunday.

The Medical Center said a 29-year-old woman from Nicosia, Cyprus, suffered “a severe problem in her left main cardiac arterial region during the course of childbirth.”

Doctors at Nicosia Hospital were apparently “running out of time to save her life” since the medical facility lacked a life-saving Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

The doctors made an emergency call to their colleagues at Sheba’s Leviev Heart Center.