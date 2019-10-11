Friday, October 11th | 12 Tishri 5780

October 11, 2019 9:55 am
Pompeo Accuses Iran of Lying About Oil Delivery to Syria

avatar by JNS.org

A crew member takes pictures with a mobile phone on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo.

JNS.org – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of lying about an oil delivery to Syria through its oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, which was impounded by the United Kingdom off Gibraltar in July and released the following month despite last-minute efforts by the United States to halt its release.

“Oil from the #AdrianDarya1 has been offloaded in Syria, proving that Iran lied to the UK and Gibraltar. This terrorist oil will fund Assad’s war and Iran’s sectarian violence. EU members should condemn this action, uphold the rule of law, and hold Iran accountable,” tweeted Pompeo on Wednesday.

The oil tanker, previously called the Grace 1 and allegedly owned by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was reported carrying around 2.1 million barrels of crude oil last month worth $130 million and switched off its Automatic Identification System, fueling speculation that it is heading towards Syria, which would violate US sanctions against Iran’s energy sector.

