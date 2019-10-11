Friday, October 11th | 12 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia Slammed Over 7.5-Year Jail Sentence Slapped on US-Israeli Woman for Conviction on Drug Charges; Family Says She Is ‘Hostage’ of Moscow

For Putin, Turkish Move Into Syria a Chance to Ramp Up Middle East Role

Venezuela, Iraq Among Human Rights Abusers Slated to Join UN Rights Body, Advocates Warn

Security for Jewish Communities Is Your Urgent Responsibility, Top EU Official Tells Member States After Germany Synagogue Attack

Top Israeli Court Nixes House Arrest for Australian Sex-Crime Suspect

Medtronic to Buy Israeli Catheter Developer AV Medical for $30 Million

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit Off Saudi Coast, May Have Been Missiles: Media Reports

Sut Jhally’s Occupation of UMass Amherst’s Classrooms

After Trump’s Syria Betrayal, Can Jews or Anyone Really Trust Him?

Forbes Writes Adam Neumann Off Billionaires List

October 11, 2019 12:28 pm
0

Top Israeli Court Nixes House Arrest for Australian Sex-Crime Suspect

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem, Feb. 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File.

Israel’s Supreme Court overturned on Thursday a lower court order that a former Australian school principal suspected of sexual assault, and who Australia is seeking to extradite, be released from prison to house arrest.

Malka Leifer poses a flight risk and should remain behind bars until extradition proceedings conclude, Justice Anat Baron ruled, finding in favor of prosecutors’ appeal against the Jerusalem District Court’s Oct. 2 order.

Leifer fled from Australia in 2008 with what Australian authorities believe was the assistance of the insular Adass Jewish community, after accusations against her surfaced.

A former principal of Adass Israel School, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls’ school in Melbourne, Leifer is wanted by Australian police on 74 sexual assault charges, including rape, involving girls at the institution.

Related coverage

October 11, 2019 10:38 am
0

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit Off Saudi Coast, May Have Been Missiles: Media Reports

An Iranian-owned oil tanker was struck, probably by missiles, in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia's coast on Friday, Iranian...

The district court ruled in 2016 that Leifer, who has denied the charges, was mentally unfit to face extradition and trial.

She was re-arrested in 2018 after a police investigation raised questions about the state of her health.

Last month, the district court, in considering extradition, said more psychiatric evidence was needed before it could decide the issue, and ordered a new panel of experts to assess Leifer’s mental condition and deliver a report in December.

In August, Israeli police recommended indicting Israel’s deputy health minister on suspicion he tried to pressure court-appointed psychiatrists to support Leifer’s mental illness claims.

It will be up to state prosecutors to decide whether to accept the police findings and charge the politician, Yaakov Litzman, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.