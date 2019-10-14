Monday, October 14th | 15 Tishri 5780

Iran to Continue Scaling Back Commitments to Nuclear Deal: Rouhani

October 14, 2019 12:40 pm
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a news conference with Iraqi President Barham Salih (not pictured) in Baghdad, Iraq, March 11, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/File Photo.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Tehran would continue to scale back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear agreement until the European Union fulfills promises it made under the deal.

Iran has gradually scaled back its nuclear commitments since May after the US pulled out of the deal and has called on European parties to the pact to salvage the deal by shielding Iran’s economy from US penalties.

Rouhani, speaking on state television, also said Iran would start working on more advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

