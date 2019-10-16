Antisemitic Posters Found on Door of Michigan Synagogue

JNS.org – Black-and-white antisemitic posters were found this week on the door of a synagogue in Michigan.

Rabbi Michael Schadick of Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids, Mich., discovered the vandalism on Sunday morning, with one ominous-looking poster displaying a picture of Hitler with the words “Did you forget about me?” The other read: “A crusade against Semite led subhumans.”

An extremist neo-Nazi group, Vorherrschaft Division, have been blamed for the posters.

“Standing in solidarity with our Jewish friends and neighbors. And standing united in rejecting these acts of hatred and anti-Semitism,” tweeted Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

“Hate has no place in our community, and it will not be tolerated,” Grand Rapid Police Chief Eric Payne told CNN affiliate WXMI.

The incident is being investigated by police.

“This act of hate has no place here or anywhere. The diversity of Grand Rapids is a blessing that makes our community stronger and more beautiful. We are united against any effort to harass or intimidate the congregation of Temple Emanuel or any of our Jewish brothers and sisters,” tweeted Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), whose district includes Grand Rapids.

“We are pained by recent reports of antisemitic vandalism at Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids,” said the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus in a statement.

“As always, we will continue to work with our partners in the Jewish community and the Democratic Party to further the interests and needs of Jews across Michigan, including those in Kent County and the greater West Michigan region,” they added. “We stand in solidarity with Grand Rapids’ Jewish community at this difficult moment and are prepared to assist the congregation of Temple Emanuel however we can.”