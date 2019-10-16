Wednesday, October 16th | 17 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Politicians Accuse Right-Wing AfD Party of Encouraging Neo-Nazi Violence After Attempted Synagogue Massacre

Inside the Hebron Lions’ Den

‘Security Challenges’ Facing Israel Prompt IDF Chief to Provide Rare Briefing to Top Netanyahu Rival

Israelis Take to Frond-Covered Huts as Jewish High Holy Days Wind Down

France Says Iranian Activist Zam Had Refugee Status in France

France: Iran Must Refrain From New Reductions to Nuclear Commitments

‘Entry of Radical Islamist Forces Into Northern Syria is Disturbing,’ Ex-Israeli Intelligence Official Says

Children’s Book Reading Prompts Legal Action Against Borough in Central New Jersey

The Alibaba Effect: Israelis Can’t Get Enough of China

Warren Comes Under Attack on Healthcare, Taxes at US Democratic Presidential Debate

October 16, 2019 10:16 am
0

Antisemitic Posters Found on Door of Michigan Synagogue

avatar by JNS.org

Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids, Mich. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Black-and-white antisemitic posters were found this week on the door of a synagogue in Michigan.

Rabbi Michael Schadick of Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids, Mich., discovered the vandalism on Sunday morning, with one ominous-looking poster displaying a picture of Hitler with the words “Did you forget about me?” The other read: “A crusade against Semite led subhumans.”

An extremist neo-Nazi group, Vorherrschaft Division, have been blamed for the posters.

“Standing in solidarity with our Jewish friends and neighbors. And standing united in rejecting these acts of hatred and anti-Semitism,” tweeted Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Related coverage

October 16, 2019 11:24 am
0

France Says Iranian Activist Zam Had Refugee Status in France

Iranian activist Rouhollah Zam, who has been captured by Iran, had refugee status in France, the French Foreign Ministry said...

“Hate has no place in our community, and it will not be tolerated,” Grand Rapid Police Chief Eric Payne told CNN affiliate WXMI.

The incident is being investigated by police.

“This act of hate has no place here or anywhere. The diversity of Grand Rapids is a blessing that makes our community stronger and more beautiful. We are united against any effort to harass or intimidate the congregation of Temple Emanuel or any of our Jewish brothers and sisters,” tweeted Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), whose district includes Grand Rapids.

“Standing in solidarity with our Jewish friends and neighbors. And standing united in rejecting these acts of hatred and anti-Semitism,” tweeted Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

“We are pained by recent reports of antisemitic vandalism at Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids,” said the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus in a statement.

“As always, we will continue to work with our partners in the Jewish community and the Democratic Party to further the interests and needs of Jews across Michigan, including those in Kent County and the greater West Michigan region,” they added. “We stand in solidarity with Grand Rapids’ Jewish community at this difficult moment and are prepared to assist the congregation of Temple Emanuel however we can.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.