‘Entry of Radical Islamist Forces Into Northern Syria is Disturbing,’ Ex-Israeli Intelligence Official Says

JNS.org – Israel has been closely monitoring Turkey’s brutal offensive against the Kurds in northeast Syria in recent days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the Turkish invasion on Oct. 10, stating that Israel “warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies,” and that “Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people.”

However, Israel’s concerns with regard to the Turkish operation extend beyond Ankara’s conflict with the Kurds.

Israel Defense Forces Brig. Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate’s research division and director general of Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry, told JNS that the strengthening of Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated extremist Sunni forces in northeast Syria “should disturb us.” He stressed that Turkey had launched its offensive with “problematic, radical forces, who are exploiting the US’s wish to leave this area.”

