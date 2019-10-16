Wednesday, October 16th | 17 Tishri 5780

October 16, 2019 9:59 am
Israeli Artists, Designers Get Ready to Represent Culture in Iconic Festival in Japan

Main road of Akihabara in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: ElHeineken via Wikicommons.japan

JNS.org – Israeli artists and designers who participated in the Jerusalem Design Week exhibition will represent Israel later this month in one of Japan’s largest art and design festivals.

The 10-day Designart Tokyo festival centers around the concept of “Emotions” and displays interiors, art, fashion and food from throughout the world in exhibitions across Tokyo. Visitors can also purchase art at the festival, which is expected to attract 200,000 visitors this year.

Israeli artists and designers will be taking part in a special exhibit on display titled “Garden of Eden,” which will “lead visitors through a series of projects with an Israeli perspective on nature, culture, technology and myths,” wrote The Jerusalem Post.

Israel will be a partner country of this year’s event, which takes place from Oct. 18-27.

October 16, 2019 1:18 pm
Israel’s ambassador to Japan, H.E. Yaffa Ben-Ari, said that he is looking forward to highlighting “Israel’s exceptional and innovative design—dating back to our ancient culture, inspired by its current creative energy.”

Mordechai Benita, CEO of the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, which runs Jerusalem Design Week, said “we are proud to be hosted in Tokyo for the first time and grateful for the extraordinary opportunity to unveil innovative local work to an international audience.”

“The inclusion of Jerusalem Design Week in Tokyo proves that Jerusalem is positioned precisely in this place,” he added. “We are proud of the positive exposure the city receives and continue to strive to promote further collaborations.”

