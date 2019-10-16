Wednesday, October 16th | 17 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Politicians Accuse Right-Wing AfD Party of Encouraging Neo-Nazi Violence After Attempted Synagogue Massacre

Inside the Hebron Lions’ Den

‘Security Challenges’ Facing Israel Prompt IDF Chief to Provide Rare Briefing to Top Netanyahu Rival

Israelis Take to Frond-Covered Huts as Jewish High Holy Days Wind Down

France Says Iranian Activist Zam Had Refugee Status in France

France: Iran Must Refrain From New Reductions to Nuclear Commitments

‘Entry of Radical Islamist Forces Into Northern Syria is Disturbing,’ Ex-Israeli Intelligence Official Says

Children’s Book Reading Prompts Legal Action Against Borough in Central New Jersey

The Alibaba Effect: Israelis Can’t Get Enough of China

Warren Comes Under Attack on Healthcare, Taxes at US Democratic Presidential Debate

October 16, 2019 10:06 am
0

Israeli Farmland Set to Be Handed Back to Jordan

avatar by JNS.org

The Island of Peace in Naharayim, northern Israel, on the border with Jordan, on March 31, 2017. Photo: Yaakov Lederman/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel will have to return two parcels of agricultural land in the Jordan Valley to Jordan after the Hashemite Kingdom refused to extend a lease on the lands outlined in the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty.

The transition will affect dozens of Israeli farmers who have been working the 247 acres of land for the past 25 years.

The two parcels of land, Naharayim in the Jordan Valley and Tzofar in the Arava, include the Island of Peace Park at the junction between the Jordan and Yarmouk rivers. They were returned to Jordan as part of the 1994 peace treaty, but leased by Israel under a special clause with the provision that Israel would have use of the land for 25 years and be able to renew as a matter of procedure.

However, in October 2018, Jordan’s King Abdullah announced that he would terminate the lease. Israel attempted to solve the matter through diplomatic channels, but without success.

Related coverage

October 16, 2019 10:28 am
0

‘Entry of Radical Islamist Forces Into Northern Syria is Disturbing,’ Ex-Israeli Intelligence Official Says

JNS.org - Israel has been closely monitoring Turkey’s brutal offensive against the Kurds in northeast Syria in recent days. Israeli Prime...

As part of the 1994 treaty, Israel supplies Jordan with 45 million cubic meters of water every year, a number that has increased to 55 million over the last few years. In 2018, Amman asked Israel to expand the annual quota to a whopping 100 million cubic meters.

In 1997, a Jordanian soldier opened fire on an Israeli school trip to the Island of Peace, killing seven teenage schoolgirls and seriously wounding six others.

Jordan’s King Hussein visited the girls’ families to express his condolences personally.

Diplomatic discussions with regard to the land transfers are still ongoing.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.