Thursday, October 17th | 18 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Interior Minister Announces Six-Point Plan to Combat Antisemitism

Pence Announces ‘Ceasefire’ Deal With Erdogan to Pause Turkey’s Syria Offensive Against Kurds

‘Protecting Dictators’: Israel’s UN Ambassador Condemns Election of Venezuela and Libya to Human Rights Council

British Jewish Groups Lament Labour Antisemitism After Veteran MP Ellman Resigns Over Issue

Feeling Trashy: These 10 Israeli Startups Aim to Reduce Food Waste

Israeli Company Wants to Disrupt the Baby Formula Market With a Vegan Alternative

Turkish Invasion Force Using Banned Incendiary Weapons Against Civilians in Syria, Kurds Say

Gaza’s Growing Pet Population Stretches Scant Vet Resources

Sanders, Klobuchar, Castro, Bennet and Buttigieg Plan to Attend J Street Conference in DC

Former Concentration Camp Guard, 93, Goes on Trial in Germany

October 17, 2019 10:36 am
0

Gaza’s Growing Pet Population Stretches Scant Vet Resources

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian woman Talya Thabet teaches a dog obedience commands in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

Palestinians in Gaza are increasingly turning to domestic pets for emotional comfort from the harsh realities of the economically-depressed enclave but the growing animal population is stretching ill-equipped veterinarian facilities.

Some 130 veterinarians work in Gaza but the lack of animal hospitals means most have to turn to regular medical facilities and even to Israel to help care for ailing pets.

At Imad Morad’s veterinary clinic, shelves are filled with pet food and medicine and his equipment includes an ultrasound machine. But for further care, he depends on human medical facilities.

“We send blood and urine samples to human labs for examination. It wasn’t until two years ago when they started taking our requests. We also use them for X-rays,” Morad said.

Related coverage

October 17, 2019 9:54 am
0

Iran-Backed Militias Deployed Snipers in Iraq Protests, Sources Say

Iran-backed militias deployed snipers on Baghdad rooftops during Iraq's deadliest anti-government protests in years, two Iraqi security officials told Reuters. The...

In some rare cases, cats have been sent for treatment in Israel, which maintains tight restrictions along its border with the Islamist Hamas-run territory.

Unlike cats, dogs are considered unclean in Islam and are usually kept outside, but there is no ban on them.

Dog ownership, however, is becoming more popular and pet food is increasingly available in shops. Owners walking their dogs on Gaza’s streets are now a common sight.

“When someone raises a pet he feels like getting a new friend in his or her life, a friend who cares for him or her more than usual human friends do,” said Saeed el-Aer, a retired civil servant who trawls the streets carrying a bag full of food and medicine, looking for abandoned cats and dogs.

At a Gaza pet shop, its owner, Baha Ghaben, said opening the business had been a risk.

But, he said: “We were surprised at the large number of people who raised pets at home. I sell between ten to twenty animals a month.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.