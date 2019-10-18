Booming Tech Industry Sends Tel Aviv Office Rental Prices Up

In contrast, in other cities that are considered tech employment hubs and regularly reviewed in CBRE’s periodic studies, including Jerusalem and the coastal town Herzliya, a stagnation in office rental prices was recorded. In the northern city of Haifa, which houses research university the Technion Israel Institute of Technology as well as both IBM and Intel’s research and development centers, office rental prices rose by 2% over the past nine months to NIS 65 ($18.40) per square meter.

The upward trend of office prices only occurred in areas that have many pedestrians, such as areas in close proximity to train stations and to major shopping and entertainment areas, Jacky Mukmel, CRBE Israeli chairman, told Calcalist on Wednesday.