Eight-Year-Old Israeli Boy, Great-Grandson of Prominent Rabbi, Drowns in the Hudson River

An eight-year-old Israeli boy drowned on Friday when a boat capsized in the Hudson River.

According to the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Yosef Goldman was traveling on the boat north of New York City with six other children and an older man who was driving the boat, all from the same family. The group was celebrating the Sukkot holiday.

Community blogs reported that Yosef was the great-grandson of Rabbi David Twersky, a prominent Jewish scholar known as the Skverer Rebbe, a leader of the New Square community in New York.

After the boat capsized, the other six children were able to hold on to the craft. Yosef was found by divers under the capsized boat and rushed to the nearest hospital, but could not be revived.