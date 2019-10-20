Sunday, October 20th | 21 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘The Canary in the Coalmine of Global Hatred’: UN Special Rapporteur ‘Alarmed’ by Growing Antisemitism on the Left, Right

Eight-Year-Old Israeli Boy, Great-Grandson of Prominent Rabbi, Drowns in the Hudson River

All US Troops Withdrawing from Syria Expected to Go to Western Iraq: Pentagon Chief

US Army Chooses Israeli System to Protect the Lives of Tank Crews

Yazidi Doctor Awarded for His Work Helping Women Calls for Justice

Netanyahu Condemns Violence Against IDF Following Yitzhar Riot

Pentagon Chief in Afghanistan as US Looks to Kickstart Taliban Talks

Antisemitic Graffiti Spray-Painted on Project Commemorating Jewish Life in Lithuania

Jewish Father of Sandy Hook Shooting Victim Wins $450,000 in Defamation Lawsuit

Israel to Send Biggest Delegation Ever to 2020 Olympics

October 20, 2019 12:34 pm
0

Eight-Year-Old Israeli Boy, Great-Grandson of Prominent Rabbi, Drowns in the Hudson River

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Hudson River. Photo: public domain.

An eight-year-old Israeli boy drowned on Friday when a boat capsized in the Hudson River.

According to the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Yosef Goldman was traveling on the boat north of New York City with six other children and an older man who was driving the boat, all from the same family. The group was celebrating the Sukkot holiday.

Community blogs reported that Yosef was the great-grandson of Rabbi David Twersky, a prominent Jewish scholar known as the Skverer Rebbe, a leader of the New Square community in New York.

After the boat capsized, the other six children were able to hold on to the craft. Yosef was found by divers under the capsized boat and rushed to the nearest hospital, but could not be revived.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.