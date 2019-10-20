Sunday, October 20th | 21 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

All US Troops Withdrawing from Syria Expected to Go to Western Iraq: Pentagon Chief

US Army Chooses Israeli System to Protect the Lives of Tank Crews

Yazidi Doctor Awarded for His Work Helping Women Calls for Justice

Netanyahu Condemns Violence Against IDF Following Yitzhar Riot

Pentagon Chief in Afghanistan as US Looks to Kickstart Taliban Talks

Antisemitic Graffiti Spray-Painted on Project Commemorating Jewish Life in Lithuania

Jewish Father of Sandy Hook Shooting Victim Wins $450,000 in Defamation Lawsuit

Israel to Send Biggest Delegation Ever to 2020 Olympics

Meir Shamgar, Former Chief Justice of Israel’s Supreme Court, Dies at 94

Jewish Astronaut Part of First Female Spacewalking Team

October 20, 2019 7:18 am
0

House Speaker Pelosi Holds Talks in Jordan With King Abdullah

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses the 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference on March 26 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Screenshot.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other senior members of Congress held talks in Jordan on Saturday with King Abdullah II and other top Jordanian officials.

Pelosi said in a statement the visit was at “a critical time for the security and stability of the region. … With the deepening crisis in Syria after Turkey’s incursion, our delegation has engaged in vital discussions about the impact to regional stability, increased flow of refugees, and the dangerous opening that has been provided to ISIS, Iran, and Russia.”

The US delegation included the heads of key House committees, such as Foreign Affairs committee chairman Eliot Engel, Homeland Security Committee chairman Bennie Thompson, Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, and Representative Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee.

The delegation also met Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and other senior Jordanian officials.

“We expressed our continued appreciation for the strategic partnership between the US and Jordan and engaged in a constructive dialogue on regional stability, counter-terrorism, security cooperation, Middle East peace, economic development, and other shared challenges,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called an agreement between the United States and Turkey on a pause in Ankara’s offensive in northeastern Syria a “sham.”

The agreement “seriously undermines the credibility of America’s foreign policy and sends a dangerous message to our allies and adversaries alike that our word cannot be trusted. President Erdogan has given up nothing, and President Trump has given him everything,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement.

Congress’s top Democrats said the House of Representatives would vote on a bipartisan sanctions package against Turkey in the coming days.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.