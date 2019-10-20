Sunday, October 20th | 21 Tishri 5780

October 20, 2019 9:25 am
0

Jewish Astronaut Part of First Female Spacewalking Team

avatar by JNS.org

Jessica Meir in her official NASA portrait. Photo: Robert Markowitz/NASA.

JNS.org – The first-ever female spacewalking team, including a Jewish astronaut, exited the International Space Station on Friday.

Swedish-American-Israeli Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are repairing a broken part of the station’s solar-power network.

Meir became the fourth Jewish woman and 15th Jewish astronaut overall to be part of a space mission.

“@NASA has captured the imaginations of the world for generations. Congratulations to @Astro_Christina & @Astro_Jessica for leaving their mark on history with today’s #AllWomanSpacewalk. You are an inspiration to women & girls across America,” tweeted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

To date, there have been 227 spacewalkers, 14 of them women.

