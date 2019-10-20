Meir Shamgar, Former Chief Justice of Israel’s Supreme Court, Dies at 94

JNS.org – Former Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justice Meir Shamgar died on Oct. 18 at the age of 94.

Shamgar joined Israel’s highest court in 1975 and became chief justice eight years later. He retired in 1995.

He was known for his “firm stance” in favor of freedom of speech, according to a short biography released by the court.

Shamgar “had an important role in shaping the foundation of Israeli jurisprudence, including legal policy in Judea and Samaria,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement.

Related coverage Eight-Year-Old Israeli Boy, Great-Grandson of Prominent Rabbi, Drowns in the Hudson River An eight-year-old Israeli boy drowned on Friday when a boat capsized in the Hudson River. According to the Rockland County Sheriff’s...