Monday, October 21st | 22 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pentagon Chief Visits Saudi Arabia as Tensions Simmer With Iran

Israel’s Upstream Wins Funding to Expand in Automotive Cybersecurity

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Pardon for US-Israeli Woman Jailed in Russia

Director Steven Spielberg Recalls Antisemitic Bullying He Faced in School: ‘It Made Me Feel Ashamed of Being Jewish’

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin Honors Late Queen Mother of Romania, Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust

‘The Canary in the Coalmine of Global Hatred’: UN Special Rapporteur ‘Alarmed’ by Growing Antisemitism on the Left, Right

Eight-Year-Old Israeli Boy, Great-Grandson of Prominent Rabbi, Drowns in the Hudson River

All US Troops Withdrawing from Syria Expected to Go to Western Iraq: Pentagon Chief

US Army Chooses Israeli System to Protect the Lives of Tank Crews

Yazidi Doctor Awarded for His Work Helping Women Calls for Justice

October 21, 2019 1:00 pm
0

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Pardon for US-Israeli Woman Jailed in Russia

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Naama Issachar takes a selfie in Israel in this undated picture. Photo: Family photo/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of Russia pardoning US-Israeli national Naama Issachar when he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Netanyahu asked Putin last week to pardon Issachar who was sentenced by Russia this month to seven-and-a-half years in jail for drug smuggling.

The New Jersey-born woman was arrested in April after police found nine grams of cannabis in her bags during a stopover at a Moscow airport.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing in Moscow, Ushakov said the question of a presidential pardon “was touched upon in one way or another” during a phone call on Monday, but gave no further details.

The case marks an unusual public rift between Israel and Russia.

Issachar’s family say she is being punished disproportionately to pressure Israel into freeing a Russian whom Israel is holding on a US extradition request.

Moments before Issachar was sentenced, Netanyahu ruled out any swap of Issachar for a Russian national named Alexei Burkov who was detained while visiting Israel in 2015. Israeli officials say the United States wants to extradite Burkov for suspected cyber crimes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.